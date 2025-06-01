Stormy May drenches Denton County

May of 2025 was warmer, wetter and wilder than normal for North Texas with several bouts of severe weather. The average high in May was 83, one degree above the climatological norm, while the average low was 59, one degree cooler than normal. The hottest afternoon was 95 on May 25th, while the coolest mornings of 43 were recorded on May 3rd and 4th. Denton’s day-night average temperature of 71.3 fell right in line with the norm of 71.2.

Rainfall was plentiful, due to frequent heavy storms. As of May 27th, Denton Enterprise had recorded 6.76 inches of rain, which was far above May’s normal rainfall of 3.9”. Total accumulated rainfall for the first five months of the year was 18 inches compared to normal precipitation of 14.9 inches. The increase in rainfall during April and May will come in handy during the hot dry months of summer.

Severe weather was frequent and costly to North Texas during May. Early in the month, an active Sub-Tropical Pacific jet launched storm systems across northern Mexico into Texas. On May 6th, severe storms dropped quarter-sized hail in parts of Denton and Tarrant counties. On May 17th, a storm system dropped tennis to baseball-hail west of Denton, near Lake Bridgeport in Wise County. On May 25th, storms produced wind gusts that downed power lines in parts of Denton County. The last outbreak, May 26th and 27th, dumped multi-inch rains across all of North Texas.

What can we learn from these severe weather attacks? Don’t depend on outdoor sirens. First, they may be activated for large hail or gusty straight-line winds. Second, sirens depend on a live but fallible human being. In a deadly tornado that struck St. Louis, the entire emergency office was at some kind of seminar and no one was left in the office to sound the alert. A NOAA Weather Radio works every time (as long as it’s plugged in or running on fresh batteries).

Live, local TV and radio are committed to broadcasting Emergency Alert System messages.