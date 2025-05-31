Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
18

Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at Kroger. After searching the parking lot, it was determined it was just hiding in plain sight, right where it was left.

Officers were dispatched to a local daycare in reference to an unknown subject who had entered one of the buses overnight. An offense report was generated. 

Officers were dispatched to a neighborhood in reference to a suspicious vehicle outside of a newly-built home. The officer questioned the occupants of the vehicle and found it was a couple looking to purchase the home. 

Officers responded to a neighborhood in reference to a loose cow in the roadway. After a brief moo-ving violation, the cow was wrangled up and placed back in its pen. 

Officers were dispatched to Town Hall, in reference to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, a contractor was upset about permits and was ultimately arrested for public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of cocaine.

Previous article
Northlake Police Blotter
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles



Popular This Week