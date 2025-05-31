Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 17 arrests in March, answered or initiated 2,930 calls for service and took 52 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

March 4 – An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Hwy 114 and I-35W at approximately 2:30 p.m. for an expired registration. The officer activated emergency lights, but the driver continued down the road and tossed two containers out of the passenger window before eventually pulling over. Another officer stayed with the driver while the first officer retrieved the containers. A field test confirmed the substance inside was cocaine. The driver was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.

March 19 – Officers took a report regarding a theft between $100 & $750 in the 4900 blk of Hwy 114 at a local restaurant. The victim reported accidentally leaving his wallet at a business and called to check if it had been returned. The wallet was not located, and unauthorized purchases were later made at another location. The case was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

March 21 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim reported that his Dodge Charger Hellcat valued at $110,000 was taken without his consent. Dodge Chargers/Challengers are a high target vehicle for theft. Report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations. Fun fact – a steering wheel locking device is a good deterrent for auto thefts.

March 23 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft of a Jeep Wagoneer sometime during the night. Officers on the night shift were able to stop a suspicious vehicle earlier that morning and confirmed that the subject stopped was involved in the theft. The Criminal Investigations Division was able to obtain a warrant for the subject involved in the theft.