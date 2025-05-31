Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 9, a resident called to report that strangers pulled into their driveway asking for work and began to use lawn equipment that was not theirs. The caller ended up resolving it on their own and told the rogue landscapers to buzz off.

On April 9, a caller spotted some confused drivers going the wrong way near Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s on FM 407 in Harvest. But when police arrived, the only thing out of order was the ice cream machine.

April 9 turned into an unexpected reunion at the Argyle Police Department when two drivers involved in a road rage incident the day before decided to continue their feud in the station lobby. One driver came in to report that the other had shown up at their home to confront them, leading to a heated exchange of curses and threats about each other’s families. The second driver arrived shortly after, and round two began right there in front of officers. After some yelling, both drivers were separated, lectured to, and eventually calmed down.

On April 11, a noise complaint was called in around 7:30 p.m. on a construction company doing work on Daniel Drive. The officer advised the worker to pack it up for the night, which he said he would do after he cleaned his cement mixer.

The Argyle Easter Egg Hunt scrambled into chaos on April 12, when a caller reported cars parked everywhere — blocking driveways, mailboxes, and almost running down pedestrians in the process. Some event-goers even parked in private driveways and refused to move, egging on already-frustrated residents. A second caller reported angry residents chasing cars and shouting profanities. Turns out, the real hunt wasn’t for eggs — it was for parking spots.

On April 19, a report was made about aggressive cows that had meandered onto the caller’s property. The caller said their son was scared by the cows and the neighbor was told to keep them in their pen to avoid an udder chaotic situation.