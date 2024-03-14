Thursday, March 14, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denco 9-1-1 requests public’s help to fill defibrillator database

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
14
A new permanent AED was unveiled at South Lakes Park in south Denton in February, photo courtesy of the city of Denton

The Denco Area 9-1-1 District is requesting the public’s assistance in building a database of automated external defibrillators in Denton County.

Residents can enter an AED’s location into the registry using a free app or via the district’s website. The registry integrates with the 9-1-1 system, allowing dispatchers to direct callers to the nearest defibrillator during a cardiac emergency. The project aims to increase the chance of a bystander using an AED on a cardiac arrest victim, which can greatly boost survival rates, according to a district news release.

Denco has partnered with nonprofit PulsePoint to build and maintain the local AED registry. The registry is live and everyone is encouraged to participate if they know where an AED can be found. The only requirement to add an AED to the database is an active email address.

Denco Area 9-1-1 District Executive Director Greg Ballentine said participation in the program will save lives.

“Denco is pleased to partner with the local public safety agencies to provide this additional resource for emergency response,” Ballentine said.

By downloading the free “PulsePoint AED” application or visiting denco.org/aed, users can create a new defibrillator entry and follow the prompts to set its location. Additional details, such as a photograph of the AED, are encouraged but not required. To ensure only valid AEDs are included in the 9-1-1 system, each database entry is confirmed via email and verified in-person by a public safety administrator, the news release said.

According to the American Heart Association, a cardiac arrest victim’s survival chances can double, or even triple, when a bystander starts immediate CPR and uses an AED. However, research suggests AEDs are rarely used during public cardiac arrest situations. During a cardiac arrest 9-1-1 call in the Denco district, dispatchers can now view the closest AED to the caller and instruct them on retrieving and using it, with the goal of more frequent defibrillator usage in those scenarios.

Previous article
Local first responders to ‘Carry the Load’ in honor of Memorial Day
Next article
Rotary Club invites community to ‘Taste Around the Village’ event
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.