Rotary Club invites community to ‘Taste Around the Village’ event

The Rotary Club of Highland Village is inviting the community to attend its upcoming “Taste Around the Village” fundraising event, featuring all-you-can-eat tastings from top restaurants in the area.

For $50 per ticket, attendees will also get free non-alcoholic drinks, in addition to all of the food tastings, and wine, beer and cocktails will be available for donations. The evening will also feature raffles, auctions and live entertainment, according to a news release from the club.

“Taste Around the Village stands out as a beacon of local unity and support, showcasing the best of Highland Village’s culinary scene, bolstering local businesses, and contributing significantly to charitable causes,” the club said in a statement. “This year, we are especially excited to introduce our new venue at The Shops at Highland Village, alongside an array of engaging entertainment options, setting a new benchmark for community events.”

Taste Around the Village is scheduled for 6-10 p.m. on April 5 at The Shops at Highland Village. It will support five nonprofits in Denton County: Ranch Hands Rescue, Bob’s House of Hope, Children Advocacy Center of North Texas, Rise Adaptive Sports, and CASA for Children in Denton County.

