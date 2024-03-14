Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for southern Denton County

The National Weather Service on Thursday evening issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for all of southern Denton County through 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Trophy Club around 5:30 p.m. and was moving northeast about 25 mph. The main threats are wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail as large as baseballs, according to the weather service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Lewisville TX, Flower Mound TX and Keller TX until 6:30 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/pTBtsncx48 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 14, 2024

