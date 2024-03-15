Lantana Update — March 2024

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Leadership comes naturally for 22-year Lantana resident Nick DiSibio, who was a Boy Scout when he was growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

The retired Navy veteran was recently elected to the Lantana Community Association (HOA) Board of Directors, serves on the nonprofit Lantana Cares board as treasurer, is vice president of the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club and serves as a USA Swimming official for high school, college and national meets.

Among his many volunteer responsibilities, DiSibio, 77, is the first and only scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 99 in Lantana.

The troop was chartered in 2010 and has produced 55 Eagle Scouts and counting. Currently the troop consists of 37 scouts, ages 11 to 18.

“Our goal in Troop 99 is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law,” said DiSibio. “Our slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily,” means doing something to help others each day without expecting anything in return.”

Among the many projects that the scouts complete each year, you may also see them picking up trash along FM 407 outside of Lantana on Saturdays and cleaning up the hike and bike trail during the annual Lantana Earth Day event in April.

“From time to time, when we get called upon, we help Mission Moms sort food, assist Apollo Animal Rescue and we also usually do a food collection in February,” said DiSibio.

The troop meets on Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Harpool Middle School during the school year.

Boys who have achieved the Cub Scout Arrow of Light award or have completed the 5th grade are eligible to join. Visit scouttroop99.com for more information

Raise Your Glass to Charity

You’re invited to an unforgettable evening at the Purses & Pearls, Whiskey & Wallets Charity Auction, proudly benefiting Journey to Dream. This year we’re opening our doors to the gents, so bring your friends and family to the Courtyard by Marriott at the Flower Mound Riverwalk on Saturday, April 27th. Get ready to bid on your favorite purses and wallets, complete with fabulous surprises inside.

Want to join us? The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with a chance to grab a drink and explore the Silent Auction and Buy tables. Dinner starts at 7, and the excitement peaks with the Live Auction at 8:15. Plus, don’t forget our ‘Red, White & Whiskey’ lucky draw for a chance to win a high-quality bottle of wine or whiskey. Let’s make this night one for the books!

Tickets are $60 per person. To buy tickets, go to lantanaladiesleague.com/events or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

We have renewed our mission to give back in 2024, so far already hosting several volunteer and social events to benefit local organizations. Recent efforts have already made a meaningful impact, channeling support to organizations such as Humane Tomorrow, The Happy Paw Project, Senior Paws, and She Supply – and this is just the start!

-Submitted by Shawna White