Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

By CTG Staff
The Sweet Shop is expected to open this month in Highland Village.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our March 2024 print issue.

Heavenly Crust Pizza, a local pizza chain that donates half its profits to Christian charities, is now open at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd. # 304, Flower Mound.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store is expected to open March 19 at 8421 FM 407, Double Oak.

The Sweet Shop, offering a large candy selection, is expected to open this month in Bowery Park at 2570 Justin Rd. #125, Highland Village.

Whataburger is expected to open in April at FM 407 and Blanco Dr. in Bartonville.

Rocco’s Italian Kitchen is expected to open in April in the old Swirl Bakery space at 3634 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Texas Paint and Wallpaper is expected to open this May in the old Cyclebar space at 2550 Cross Timbers Rd. #136, Flower Mound.

Marty B’s Ice Cream Shop and Leatherwood Family & Cosmetic Dentistry are expected to open this spring in the Cloud 9 building at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Landshark Car Wash is under construction at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Argyle Neighborhood Shops at FM 407 & Hwy 377 in Argyle announced three tenants coming to its new retail building: Branded Bowls, Prestige Nail Salon and Dallas West Dance Center.

Denton County Independent Hamburger Co. is expected to open this fall in the old St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen space at 421 Hwy 377, Argyle.

icare Rehabilitation Hospital has closed its doors at 650 Parker Square Rd., Flower Mound.

Corral City Market at FM 407 and I-35W permanently closed on Feb. 18 due to future road construction that will take a portion of its parking lot.

Smoothie King has closed its doors at 3701 Justin Rd. #110, Flower Mound.

GK Cleaners has closed both its Flower Mound locations at 6101 Long Prairie Rd. #756 and 2608 Flower Mound Rd. #136.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

