Braum’s set to open new FM 407 location on Tuesday

The day Double Oak residents have patiently waited for is nearly here.

The new Braum’s store at 8421 FM 407 (next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe) will open to the public on Tuesday, March 19, the company announced Friday. This location, which can seat about 80 people in the dining room, marks Braum’s 309th store. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

“Double Oak is the first new store to open in 2024, and we could not have asked for a more exciting welcome,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO.

The store’s grand opening celebration week will run April 1-7, according to a company news release. Customers who visit during grand opening week will receive scratch-to-win cards that reveal prizes, including a FREE HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer and free Braum’s food and merchandise. You must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited, and customers receive them on a first-come, first-served basis.

On April 6, kids (15 and under, accompanied by a parent) can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1-6 p.m. inside the store. The Double Oak store features a large Fresh Market offering fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.