Friday, March 15, 2024
Little Joe’s burger restaurant in Argyle to open in June

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Little Joe’s Farmstead, a charitable burger restaurant will open in June on Hwy 377 in Argyle, owner Jim Reid said Friday.

Reid, of Bartonville, bought the old Johnny Joe’s store last year with plans to renovate and reopen it as a restaurant that would also function as a nonprofit, with proceeds going to families of child cancer patients. Reid had done it once in Houston with Little Matt’s Cafe, and saw a good opportunity for an upscale version in Argyle.

Reid said Friday that he expects to receive full permits from the town later this month, and “then we can start doing what we hoped to start four or five months ago. It’s been a very difficult process.”

Some residents noticed last month that there was a “For Sale” sign in front of the old Johnny Joe’s and wondered if Reid had ditched his plans to open Little Joe’s. Reid said Friday that he was exploring options for selling the land to bring in some money, but to continue with the restaurant opening.

“We did get multiple offers, but ultimately decided to stay the course,” Reid said. “We’re full steam ahead.”

Like at Little Matt’s, Reid is also opening a daycare, Argyle Christian Academy, in a small building behind Little Joe’s. Enrollment is already full, Reid said, and it is expected to open in early April once the parking lot is completed.

