F&F Japanese Grill now open in Highland Village

A new counter-service hibachi and sushi restaurant opened this week in Highland Village.

F&F Japanese Grill is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3180 Justin Road, Suite 510. F&F is a chain that aims to save customers time and money while serving up high-quality Japanese food.

The menu features hibachi salads and bowls with your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu or combination of meats with rice or noodles and vegetables.

“Our unique interior design as well as fresh sushi and hibachi grill are suited to serve the customers with ease and comfort,” the restaurant’s website says. “Our goal is so simple, bring happiness and joy through our very own fast and furious foods.”

