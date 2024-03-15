Flower Mound postpones park open house due to weather

The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has postponed the Twin Coves Park open house that was scheduled for Saturday due to the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70% chance of rain in Flower Mound on Saturday, with the chances increasing after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts up to a half-inch are possible, the forecast says.

“We’re sad to have to reschedule but want to make sure all our guests get to enjoy the park to its fullest during the open house,” the town said in a statement.

The open house at the large park on the northwest shore of Grapevine Lake, 5001 Wichita Trail, has been rescheduled for May 18. On that date, the gates will open for free entry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“You’re invited to tour our fully furnished cabins, visit the various day use areas like the boat ramp and RV sites, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and more,” the town said in a news release.

To learn more about the park, visit www.twincovespark.com.