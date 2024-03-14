Thursday, March 14, 2024
Local first responders to ‘Carry the Load’ in honor of Memorial Day

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Images courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) invited the community to join its members at its Second Annual “Carry The Load” event in May.

Like last year, Denton County ESD No. 1 will be partnering with Carry The Load – a nonprofit organization founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs that supports first responders and veterans and aims to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Its mission is to provide active ways to honor American heroes and raise funds to provide services to first responders, veterans and their families, including some ESD personnel and neighboring first responders.

As part of the event, participants will take part in a 6-mile walk from Lantana to Station 511, according to an ESD news release. Those interested in participating can register to walk on the ESD’s team here under the team name “Spirit Squad.” Participants can also jump in or end at any point along the route, or just meet at the end at Station 511. Marty B’s is located on the route and will be providing refreshments and support. The route also passes by the home of a Gold Star family. Refreshments and family-friendly fun will be provided at Station 511 after the walk ends.

Walkers who are veterans/first responders are encouraged to wear their full fire/police/armed forces gear during the route to represent the “load they carry” for Memorial Day. Like last year, the ESD’s fire chief, Ricky Vaughan, will be walking in his full gear.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.