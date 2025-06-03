Eden Ranch developers share updated design with community

Following multiple discussions with members of the Flower Mound Town Council and staff, the development team overseeing the Eden Ranch project on the west side of town has submitted an updated plan revealed at a public informational meeting May 29 at Shiloh Church.

About 40 people listened to property owner and developer Tyler Radbourne and designer Quint Redmond as they noted the changes made to address concerns Council members noted at a March 18 work session.

“We’ve been working with the Town of Flower Mound for about 2.5 years. The vision for this community was really to build something special,” Radbourne said. “We’re not traditional developers.”

“We’ve got feedback from Council and, to my knowledge, each Council member said, ‘hey this is the direction we’re looking for’ and we appreciate that. We’re also working with the National Wildlife Federation and the Town of Flower Mound to restore wildlife habitat, so that is something we’re working for. It’s incredible.”

The third iteration of the Eden Ranch plan raises the gross density to an average of 1.99 acres per dwelling unit, which is consistent with the Cross Timbers Conservation District guidelines.

This was achieved by decreasing the number of country homes from the original 193 to 168. Also, the number of trees has been reduced and the buffer zone between the outside of the project and inside has been increased to 80 feet from the center lines of Red Rock and Shiloh roads to the back of the lots.

Inside the buffer, trees will be rearranged to better meet existing codes. Along FM 1171 to make it really clear there is a buffer, all lots will be behind a 200-foot buffer in the form of a park. And the front entrance will move further back behind the 200-foot buffer.

“Really there’s nothing happening along 1171 other than what’s there now,” Redmond said. “We’ll actually do some plantings and that is a proposed park.”

The land sits north of FM 1171 between Shiloh Road on the east and Red Rock Lane on the west. Nearly all properties will sit on ½-acre, ¾-acre, and 1-acre lots with nine others to be designated as larger agricultural lots that could contain a community-focused school, an arboretum, an education center or other options. The original proposal had seven agricultural lots. Other amenities could include a community center and commercial kitchen for residents.

“The best way to describe this community is imagine a golf course community but instead of a golf course, it’s a functional, operating farm,” Radbourne said.

Only six trees must be removed out of more than 500 on the property. Others may be removed, but only if necessary.

“This is the plan Council members said that they wanted so we’re ready to go before Town Council and be extra transparent,” Radbourne said.

Radbourne took a moment to recognize previous owner Charlie Cummings who recently passed away.

“He’ll be proud of what we’re going with the property,” he said.

The next steps in the project are meetings with the Parks Board and Environmental Conservation Commission followed by a work session with Planning and Zoning Commission in June with the goal to make the next presentation to the Council in early July.