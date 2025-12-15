Northwest ISD plans meetings for proposed boundary changes affecting local schools

Northwest ISD has two community meetings coming up in regard to recommended attendance boundary changes affecting schools in southern Denton County.

One meeting will be held on Tuesday at Carter Elementary School to talk largely about the new attendance zone for Romer Elementary School in north Fort Worth.

Another meeting will be held on Wednesday at Daniel Elementary School to talk largely about the new attendance zone for Barksdale Middle School in Northlake.

Northwest ISD also said an additional meeting will be held the week of January 5, if needed.

The goal of the recommended boundary changes is to prevent overcrowded campuses, maintain student-teacher ratios, minimize future changes, improve school efficiency and consider the opening of new campuses.

During the process, the committee looks at Northwest ISD’s growth projections with the district’s demographer, the capacity of each campus in the district and decide if boundary changes should be made or if a new campus should open.

The new elementary campus, Leigh Anne Romer Elementary School, aims to relieve three nearby elementary schools: Sendera Ranch, Carter, Hatfield and Prairie View.

Romer’s planned boundaries will stretch from Hwy 114 to Hwy 287.

The new boundary means a portion of Hatfield Elementary’s attendance zone that does not currently have students will be rezoned to Romer to prepare for future development.

According to the district, the committee wanted to spread out the impact and even out the number of students attending the affected campuses.

Northlake’s new middle school, Barksdale, will stretch from near Byron Nelson High School to the northwest corner of the district in the unincorporated community of Drop, Texas. The southern boundary largely runs along FM 407 west of Justin.

The Barksdale boundary plans to relieve in large part Medlin and Pike middle schools, but also partially Chisholm Trail Middle School.

Daniel Elementary School and Lance Thompson Elementary School will all feed into Barksdale Middle School.

A portion of Justin Elementary will go to Barksdale and a portion will go to Pike Middle School.

To balance enrollment at middle school, a portion of Chisholm Trail Middle will be rezoned to Pike. Hatfield Elementary and the Wildflower Ranch portion of Perrin Elementary are expected to feed into Pike.

Feedback on the plans can also be sent to the district by emailing [email protected].

According to NISD, the district’s Board of Trustees are scheduled to vote on the final boundary changes at its regular meeting on Monday, January 12.

For more information, visit Northwest ISD’s proposed boundary changes webpage on the district’s site.