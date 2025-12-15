Copper Canyon Mayor’s Column – December 2025

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! We are early in our financial year for the town but 2025 has flown by. I would like to wrap up things we have accomplished this year and look forward to other projects in 2026. Last town council meeting we passed the final review of our new Subdivision Ordinance which is Section 10 of our town ordinances. This review of just one section took a while for agreement but now your town is in a better place to ensure Copper Canyon stays as you expect it to be, country estate living. Matching this one ordinance we have initiated a total review of all other sections which hopefully will further protect our lifestyle we all enjoy. Your town council will also be taking on updating our compliance with the latest national fire and building codes. These documents provide the basis for building new construction of homes and your council wants to ensure we are up to date.

We are well into our roadway repair program, having completed three concrete repairs on Copper Canyon Road. For those who were affected during the couple of weeks of work, thank you for your patience. Restriping of Orchid Hill and the areas near the railroad crossings will begin in December and may reach in 2026 depending upon the weather. The new light on FM 407 at the Vickery/Williams entrance is now operational and under our control for maintenance. The design phase for replacing the bridge on Estates Drive is progressing well, and we expect to see construction begin in 2026.

Thanks to all our volunteers who helped this year to clear the trails thru “Corp Property.” Horse riders and hikers all appreciate the time and effort that it takes to keep the trails useable. The volunteers we have from all sections of our town really make a difference in the quality of life we have in Copper Canyon. We also had a group of volunteers help clean up some other lands for those who couldn’t and I wanted to thank them.

Christmas means travel time for many of us and I want to remind everyone of a couple of programs we have for you. First, if you are going out of town for any amount of time you can utilize our “Vacation Watch” service. On the town website you can sign up where our police department will keep an eye on your house while you’re gone. This is voluntary of course but hopefully it will provide you some peace of mind while you are out of town. Also we will have a “Cease the Grease” program during the holidays. This means there will be containers outside town hall for you to place your used cooking grease, which we will properly dispose of. Safe for the environment and keeps the Lewisville Lake watershed clean, Win/Win.

Finally, we have had a couple recent incidents of livestock getting out of their enclosed fields. If you have livestock on your property, please check your fences for security. Also a reminder that fireworks are prohibited inside the Town limits. Once again we all love seeing the livestock everyone has as we drive in our town. We want to keep our animals safe and not injured from reacting loud noises.

Have a wonderful and safe Holiday Season and let us know if there is anything we can help you with in 2026.