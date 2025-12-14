Lewisville police officer charged in teen assault

An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested Friday morning in Heath on a charge of sexual assault of a child, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins stated that Zacur Vargas, 32, was not in uniform and was not engaged in any Lewisville Police Department business at the time of the incident.

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 12 at approximately 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Vargas and a 16-year-old involved in sexual activity in a public place. Vargas was taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail, where he was formally charged.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Heath Department of Public Safety and Rockwall County authorities.

Immediately following the arrest, the Lewisville Police Department opened an Internal Affairs investigation, and Vargas was placed on administrative leave.

Vargas has been employed with the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.

“These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning,” Chief Rollins said. “As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community.”