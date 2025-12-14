Denton County housing market cools as prices dip, listings rise

Denton County’s housing market continued to rebalance in November, with home prices falling and inventory rising, according to the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.

The county’s median sales price dropped 9% year-over-year to $420,000, reflecting a shift back towards affordability. Active listings rose 21.4%, giving buyers more choices, while closed sales declined 10.1%. Inventory increased to four months, placing the county in what real estate analysts consider a more balanced market.

“We are ending the year with a cooler housing market than last year, but it is still active,” 2025 GFWAR President Paul Epperley said. “The shifts in the market are typical of the fall and winter season, plus it is helping level out the playing field between buyers and sellers. More buyers have the opportunity to enter the market, but it also means fewer sellers are receiving multiple offers, including those offering over asking price.”

Local towns and cities reflected similar trends:

Flower Mound reported a 2.5% increase in active listings to 205, with 2.7 months of inventory. The median price fell 4.9% to $580,000, and homes spent an average of 62 days on the market.

Highland Village saw active listings rise 27.3% to 42, with 2.5 months of inventory. Its median price declined 8.8% to $540,000, and homes averaged 99 days on the market.

Lewisville experienced a 6.6% increase in active listings to 210 and 3.3 months of inventory. The median price dropped 12.4% to $362,500, with homes on the market for an average of 60 days.

GFWAR officials said the county’s shifting market conditions may give buyers more leverage heading into 2026 while sellers adjust expectations after several years of rapid growth.

In terms of affordability, the 75022 ZIP code in Flower Mound ranks as the highest-priced residential area in the region, with an average single-family home price of $1,058,082, according to recent market data.

Roanoke’s 76262 ZIP code followed at $781,834, while Argyle’s 76226 averaged $661,748. In Lewisville, the 75077 ZIP code posted an average price of $518,474.

Flower Mound appeared twice on the list, with its 75028 ZIP code rounding out the top five at $507,153.