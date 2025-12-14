Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude in 2025

In 2025, we have much for which to be grateful as we continue our own tradition of the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas poetic style.

With this bit of reflection, I hope it will gently nudge all of you to think about the things for which you are grateful during the upcoming holidays:

On the first day of Gratitude, I am thankful to our more than 1 million residents for choosing to call Denton County home. Each of you adds to the fabric of our collective community, bringing a smorgasbord of knowledge, skills and talents that will continue to shape our county in the years to come.

On the second day of Gratitude, I am thankful to serve as one of our five-member Commissioners Court as we work together to ensure the county serves you, our residents, now and in the future.

On the third day of Gratitude, our Commissioners Court is thankful for the employees of our cities and towns as well as their elected officials who continue to collaborate with us to solve issues that arise throughout the year. Together we address the challenges and celebrate the opportunities that impact a fast-growing county.

On the fourth day of Gratitude, I am thankful for being in Denton County where we continue to see record-breaking growth with more than 90 new residents every day.

On the fifth day of Gratitude, we, as a Court, are thankful for our Chambers of Commerce, our businesses – large, medium, and small – who bring a wide variety of businesses together and attract new ones to drive our thriving local economy.

On the sixth day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our educators – from teachers to principals to janitors and everyone in between – who prepare the next generation to be our future leaders.

On the seventh day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our first responders – police, fire, and emergency medical technicians – who keep us safe from harm and protect us from a fire, during a medical emergency, or from unseen dangers that lurk in shadows. They all put their lives in danger to ensure our safety.

On the eighth day of Gratitude, we are very thankful for our more than 2,000 employees who work year-round to serve the public – whether on patrol with the Sheriff’s Office, at the front counter with our Tax Offices, in the field with our Transportation Department, monitoring our cybersecurity 24/7 in Technology Services, or in a myriad of offices providing services to you each day.

On the ninth day of Gratitude, we are thankful to the many non-profits who work together to help our residents with housing, food assistance, access to mental health resources, childcare, child abuse, adult abuse, and many other services to meet the needs of the most vulnerable among us.

On the tenth day of Gratitude, I am so thankful for the many people who volunteer their time and talents to ensure others receive much-needed food, clothing, or other assistance. These individuals spend countless hours of their own time helping others, and they deserve our gratitude and sincere thanks.

On the eleventh day of Gratitude, we, the Court, are thankful for the collaboration among all our federal, state, counties, municipalities, school districts, colleges, universities, medical facilities, and utility industries to ensure we continue to serve the public effectively.

On the twelfth day of Gratitude, I am so thankful for who you are, what we all have, and for the many wonderful opportunities before us as we build our lives together here in this place, we all call home.

