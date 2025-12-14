Eads: Denton County is the place to be

Denton County is a place where people come to live, work, and play. Every day, more than 90 new residents join our vibrant county, drawn by its promise and potential.

Over the past four years, Denton County has made significant strides in various areas from law enforcement to a countywide fire plan. We have enhanced partnerships with our communities and school districts, planned for future parks and open spaces, helped create legislation for a future EXPO center, assisted with regional transportation planning, lowered property taxes, encouraged economic development, assisted our nonprofits, developed mental health initiatives and more.

Law enforcement pay was increased by 14 percent to bolster recruitment and retention, ensuring the safety and security of all residents. A Human Trafficking Unit was created in 2022 with our Sheriff’s Office, which has led to almost 300 arrests. Our District Attorney’s Office recently announced a multi-year partnership with the Human Trafficking Institute to expand and strengthen the county’s ability to combat trafficking, commercial exploitation and related child exploitation crimes as well as enhance the county’s capacity to identify victims, conduct effective investigations and bring traffickers to justice through training.

An innovative, countywide fire plan was developed for the unincorporated parts of the county, which still make up half of the area. This plan was created in collaboration with local fire departments, cities, and special districts, showcasing the county’s commitment to protecting lives and property. This year, we purchased the Ponder Fire Station as a first step in implementation of the plan. That purchase allowed Ponder to hire full-time employees 24/7 to man fire and EMT services in the community and surrounding areas.

Partnerships have been a cornerstone of Denton County’s success. The Mayors Council was established to further develop collaboration with our towns and cities on current and future situations. We also coordinate closely with our school district superintendents on educational issues. These partnerships have also led to record-breaking attendance for Denton County Days in the past two Legislative sessions, thanks also to the efforts of our local chambers of commerce.

The county has been in the process of acquiring, with local and federal dollars, 600 acres of land for the EXPO center in northern Denton County as well as future county parks and open spaces.

Transportation has been a key focus, with Denton County playing a significant role in regional transit and mobility. I have been fortunate to work as a member of the Regional Transportation Council for the past 18 years, serving as chair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, I was sworn in as board member for the Denton County Transportation Authority, reflecting a strong commitment to regional transit. This year, DCTA reported record ridership and, as current chair of the DCTA Board of Directors, I am making ridership a priority.

Exciting developments include planning for the Denton County Outer Loop in the northern part of the county and serving as chair for the TxDOT US 377 and I-35 Texas Corridor studies, which plan for the future up to 2050. The grassroots effort for the TRIP 22 Transportation Bond Program, worth $650 million, was a success and Denton County maintained an AAA bond rating, a rare achievement in the state.

Taxes have been lowered, with the current property tax rate at its lowest in 40 years – since 1986. For the past four years, property taxes have been consistently reduced. And the Commissioners Court’s efforts to restructure the Denton Central Appraisal District administration and board in coordination with cities and school districts have also been successful.

Economic development has flourished, with $2.1 billion in total investments and 2,323 new jobs created in recent years with more on the horizon. The county’s strong and diverse tax base has enabled these achievements.

Nonprofits play a vital role in Denton County, and the county has supported seven community service nonprofit agencies with over $20 million in federal funding as one-time infusion for their capital projects. These projects sustain vital community services, benefiting organizations like Denton County Friends of the Family, Giving Grace, Special Abilities of North Texas, Bob’s House of Hope, Boys and Girls Club, Life Works, Christian Community Action and the Denton County Bar Association.

Looking to the future, Denton County aims to continue being among the top attractions regionally and across the state. Our focus is to collaborate, initiate and develop opportunities at all levels to ensure our residents have the opportunities they need for success.

Mental health initiatives, such as navigators and planning for future mental health needs, are a priority. We implemented an online self-help program for mental health and launched an easy online service to connect people in need with services.

Property has been purchased to house the civil courts building and the eventual expansion of other departments as our county’s rapidly expanding population continues to increase the demand for county services.

The county is committed to attracting quality jobs and working with cities and school districts for quality master-planned developments in unincorporated Denton County like Furst Ranch, Landmark and Hunter Ranch – to name a few.

Preserving our history is also vitally important as we plan for fast-paced growth. As a fifth generation Denton County resident, I have worked closely with our Office of History & Culture on the continued development of our Denton County Historical Park off Mulberry Street in Denton with five historic homes and an old-time grocery store. As the county’s last old-time general store, the Stony location was a terrific find with shelves stocked with empty yet original bottles of elixirs, medicines, salves and other items used in the late 1800s and early 1900s. We bought the store and its contents and hope to restore and open it at the historical park in 2026.

Denton County’s story is one of growth, collaboration, and a bright future where people come to live, work, and play and everyone thrives together.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup