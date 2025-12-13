High school football hazing case referred to Grand Jury by Double Oak PD

The hazing case involving Marcus High School football players has been sent to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for the referral to Grand Jury, according to Double Oak police.

Double Oak Police Chief Dan Miller released a statement on the case in the town’s recent weekly update. The decision to send it to a Grand Jury came after the department completed its investigation.

“There has been much attention in the press and on social media regarding a hazing incident that occurred among high school students in the town of Double Oak,” said Miller. “After a thorough investigation by the Double Oak police department, felony charges have been sent to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office regarding this case for the referral to the Grand Jury.”

On Wednesday, NBC reported on an alleged hazing incident after the parents of a Marcus High School football player came forward about their son being stripped, shot by a pellet gun and called a racial slur by his teammates at a team dinner in Double Oak.

According to Lewisville ISD, the incident met the district’s standards of hazing and a punishment was given to those involved, but LISD didn’t give any details to what the punishment was.

The district said it “did not find a culture of hazing within the entire Marcus High School Varsity Football Program,” however, statements did find a history of “hazing” incidents amongst a specific group of players within the MHS Varsity Football program.

According to LISD, the district’s investigation has concluded. However, the criminal investigation is still ongoing with the recent update of the case referred to a Grand Jury.