Grocer could come to Justin with 1,200-acre proposed development

A major development is being proposed that could bring a grocery store, hundreds of acres of parkland and nearly 5,000 homes to Justin’s west side.

The project would span 1,244 acres northwest of the Treeline residential development along FM 407.

City records show Bloomfield Homes is the applicant for the proposed planned development, which is called Crestview.

Justin’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the project Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

According to Matthew Cyr, Justin’s director of development and economic development, the project would help increase sales tax revenue for residents while also providing new parks and alleviating traffic on FM 407.

The planned development wouldn’t specifically upgrade FM 407, but roads would be built within the development to help keep traffic off the road, which has become more and more congested to the east.

Cyr said the City is already planning ahead to avoid congestion on the west side of town along FM 407 that is occurring on the east side of Justin into Northlake and Argyle, which TxDOT is slowly beginning to work toward expanding.

“The City over the last year has targeted 407 and to avoid the situation near the I-35W intersection,” said Cyr. “[The development] is going to have some internal roadway connections up north with the goal of alleviating traffic off 407.”

Cyr couldn’t name any specific businesses or brands, but said part of the up to 100 acres of land zoned for commercial use could include a major grocer.

According to Cyr, Justin could have two grocers coming to the city.

“We’ve been talking to several and we’re pretty far along with one,” he said. “One would be out west and one off of FM 156. It’s one of the things our residents have really been advocating for, so that’s something we’ve really focused on.”

The commercial use is one way Justin is hoping to increase sales tax revenue and wean off the reliance of property taxes.

“It’s incredibly important and something the council has continuously tried to do,” said Cyr. “In attracting more commercial, it shifts the burden from property tax reliance to sales tax, which lowers property taxes for existing residents.”

Another part of the proposed development P&Z will consider Tuesday evening is a residential community that would have up to 4,905 homes ranging from single-family to multi-family.

Cyr said the projected tax revenue for the city could be around $2 billion. According to city documents, there will be HOA amenities and recreational facilities.

The development also plans to include public parks and open space.

Cyr said part of the 137 acres of parkland will be used for the Dream Sports Complex that was announced in September 2025. The project includes indoor and outdoor baseball and softball facilities.

“Justin has really put an emphasis on increasing the quality of life here and trying to acquire more parkland and build more parks is part of that,” said Cyr. “And the Dream Complex would also be a potentially significant revenue generator for the City.”

According to City documents, it doesn’t appear P&Z will take any action on the project, just conduct the public hearing.