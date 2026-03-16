Monday, March 16, 2026
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Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville apartment fire quickly put out by Lewisville FD

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A Lewisville Fire Department Paramedic Unit. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville Fire Fighters Association)

The Vines Apartment Complex in Lewisville caught fire Monday afternoon, but the blaze was quickly contained by the Lewisville Fire Department before it could spread.

Lewisville firefighters responded to a call at 3:35 p.m. that reported smoke coming from the third floor of the apartment complex.

Crews arrived shortly after and saw the fire, which had originated on the third floor unit’s balcony.

The small blaze was extinguished at 3:55 p.m. and didn’t spread from the original unit’s balcony.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but confirmed it was not a grill.

There were no injuries reported.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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