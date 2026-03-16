Lewisville apartment fire quickly put out by Lewisville FD

The Vines Apartment Complex in Lewisville caught fire Monday afternoon, but the blaze was quickly contained by the Lewisville Fire Department before it could spread.

Lewisville firefighters responded to a call at 3:35 p.m. that reported smoke coming from the third floor of the apartment complex.

Crews arrived shortly after and saw the fire, which had originated on the third floor unit’s balcony.

The small blaze was extinguished at 3:55 p.m. and didn’t spread from the original unit’s balcony.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but confirmed it was not a grill.

There were no injuries reported.