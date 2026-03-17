Bartonville Town Update – March 2026

Hello Bartonville!

The Town of Bartonville mourns the passing of Annemarie Moore, who faithfully served as our Town Secretary for 11 years, from May 1989 to May 2000. Born in Einbeck, Germany, on August 15, 1925, Annemarie and her husband made Bartonville their home in 1987. During her tenure, she served with remarkable diligence and a deep commitment to our community. Annemarie’s extensive knowledge of Bartonville’s history proved to be an invaluable resource to town leaders and residents alike, helping preserve the stories and traditions that shape our identity today. We are grateful for her dedicated service and lasting contributions to the Town of Bartonville, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

After two years of dedicated service as Chief of Police, Kirk Riggs has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as Chief. We are grateful for his strong leadership, professionalism, and commitment to public safety during his tenure. Chief Riggs will continue serving the Town of Bartonville as Town Administrator, where he has already demonstrated steady leadership and a clear vision for our community’s future. He will also maintain his peace officer license through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), ensuring he remains connected to the law enforcement profession he has faithfully served for the last 47 years. The Council and I extend our sincere thanks to Chief Riggs for the many positive changes he has brought to our Police Department.

As the filing period has concluded and no candidates filed to run against our current council members, the Town will be canceling the upcoming election. The current council members will continue serving their terms, allowing us to maintain continuity and stability in our leadership. I want to thank Councilman Crandall and Chapman for their ongoing commitment and service to the citizens of Bartonville.

After discussions with Commissioner Edmonson and Judge Eads, it has been confirmed that the proposed 2026 Denton County Thoroughfare Plan will remove the previously proposed four-lane designations on E. Jeter, Gibbons, Porter, and McMakin. These roads will remain two lanes. I have worked diligently to ensure that four-lane roads are not introduced through the interior of our town. We expressed strong opposition to the earlier proposal, as such expansions would have significantly altered the rural, country character that defines Bartonville and is deeply valued by our residents.

Our community has consistently voiced its desire to preserve open spaces, reduce overdevelopment, and maintain the character that makes Bartonville unique. We will continue advocating on behalf of our residents to protect that vision. As always, thank you for your continued support and engagement in our Town. Together, we will preserve what makes Bartonville such a special place to live.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

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