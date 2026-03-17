Returning stars and rising talent highlight local baseball season

With baseball season underway, teams across southern Denton County are dusting off their cleats and preparing for another competitive spring on the diamond.

Five of the eight area programs advanced multiple rounds in the 2025 postseason, and six qualified for the playoffs. With several key players returning and young talent emerging, 2026 could be even stronger.

Argyle reached the regional semifinals last season, and coach Ricky Griffin said the Eagles are off to a solid start.

“Things look good so far,” Griffin said.

Players to watch include first baseman Tyler D’Angelo, shortstop DJ Denney and left-hander Jack Snakenberg.

Argyle has been a perennial contender, including a state championship in 2019. Griffin said the goal remains the same — a state title — but acknowledged one concern.

“We are very inexperienced,” he said. “We have to have enough kids step up as varsity players.”

Liberty Christian finished 33-7 last season, went 11-1 in district play and reached the state semifinals.

Coach Billy Jordan said he is impressed with what he has seen from his Warriors early on.

“We’re excited for this season,” Jordan said. “We’ve faced arms committed to OU, A&M, Blinn, Navarro, Air Force and Rice. That will prepare us for district and the postseason.”

Jordan said LSU commit Drake Hawpe, who is hitting .571, will help lead the team, along with several additions including Tyler King (Texas State), Paul Fussell (NCTC), catcher Alec Andrews and Jaxon Knapp.

The Warriors are aiming for a third straight Final Four appearance and ultimately a state championship.

Over in Flower Mound, Marcus went 30-11 in 2025 and reached the state semifinals.

Coach Jeff Sherman said the Marauders are competing well early this season.

“I like the team and the depth on the mound,” Sherman said.

Key returners include Jamison Mayfield, Easton Mitchell, Austin Allen, Ryan San Miguel, Logan Lawson and Cole Schott. Sherman said staying healthy on the mound and maintaining consistency at the plate will be critical.

The Flower Mound Jags finished 21-12 last season and reached the bi-district round.

First-year coach Ben Sartor said he has “high hopes” with a strong returning core, including Cooper Harris (Texas), Cooper Skinner (Appalachian State), Roman Stevens (Tyler), Shane Ferris (Blinn), Grant Plasek (Austin College), Tyler Cochran and Trent Juarez.

The Jaguars are looking to build toward another deep playoff run after winning a state title in 2023.

“Good team chemistry, great pitching and timely hitting,” Sartor said, describing the formula for success.

For Coram Deo, there is nowhere to go but up after a disappointing 2025 season where they went 6-17 and finished 0-12 in district play.

Coach Jeff Luterek said the young Lions have shown promise.

“Our strong suit is our pitching, with three returning senior starters,” Luterek said.

Sebastian Young returns as the ace, and Jack Hamm posted a 2.20 ERA last season. Luterek said the team’s goal is to compete consistently and push for a playoff berth.

Guyer finished 22-15 overall and reached the regional quarterfinals.

Coach Patrick Watson said 17 lettermen return, though three pitchers graduated.

Among Guyer’s key returning players are Isaac Calderon, Jacob Pruett, Vince Long, Jamison Tenney, Ethan Ingram, Blake Linn, Braeden Waggoner and Cole Terry.

“We have the defensive and offensive tools to make a run,” Watson said. “We just need some guys to step up on the mound.”

Over in Justin, Northwest went 17-13 last season and narrowly missed the playoffs after a play-in loss to Keller Timber Creek.

The Texans finished 10-7 in district and are looking to break through in 2026. Sean Bean and Fabian Mayorga are expected to lead the way.

Down in Trophy Club, Byron Nelson finished 25-12-1 and reached the regional semifinals.

Coach Mike Killian said the Bobcats face a demanding district schedule.

“We are in an extremely competitive nine-team district,” Killian said. “Every team in our district is capable of beating any team in any given game.”

Key returners include Sebastian Castillo, Kenson Buth, Colton Smith, Lane Furr, Reid Williams, Hunter Robinson and Aiden Saraceno.

Killian said simply qualifying for the playoffs would be an accomplishment in District 4-6A.

“Getting in the playoffs in our district is a success,” Killian said. “We will be ready to make a run if we are lucky enough for that to happen.”