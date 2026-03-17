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Northlake raises a glass to finding the best margarita in town

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A tray of margaritas from a previous margarita festival. (Photo courtesy of the International Margarita Organization)

The best margarita in Northlake is up for grabs and the Northlake Margarita Festival will give the community an opportunity to name the winner.

Hosted by the International Margarita Organization on Saturday at Hilltop Truck Park along FM 407, the festival will feature sweet, salty, spicy and “out-of-this-world crazy” margaritas.

“Get ready to sip, savor and spice things up at the Northlake Margarita Festival,” said the organization in a press release. “This isn’t just any festival – it’s the ultimate margarita tasting competition and YOU are the judge.”

According to a press release from the organization, each event ticket will include 10 margarita samples, which will be poured at 3.5 ounces.

The bar or restaurant that receives the most votes will earn itself $1,000 in prize money.

Along with the margaritas, the festival will feature a live DJ, street food vendors, a beer garden and a chance to win a trip to Mexico.

Proceeds from the Mexico trip raffle will go to support children’s charities.

Tickets for the event start at $26 with more expensive options coming with more exclusive features.

For more information, visit the event’s ticket page.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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