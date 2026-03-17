Tanger Outlets to welcome warmer weather with Spring Fun Fest

After a quick cold snap, southern Denton County residents will have the chance to enjoy warmer weather at Tanger Outlets’ Spring Fun Fest on Saturday.

The event will start at noon near Polo Ralph Lauren at Center Court.

It will feature games and prizes, spring-themed crafts, giant bubble creations, photo opportunities, balloon twisters and character appearances.

Visitors can also enjoy springtime deals at stores.

According to a press release from Tanger, shoppers can get up to 25% off through March 31 at participating brands including Columbia, Polo Ralph Lauren, Under Armour and Vineyard Vines.

“Tanger Fort Worth has all the spring essentials and latest styles for a wardrobe refresh,” said Tanger in a press release.

Recently, Tanger Outlets has added Chicago-based national chain Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate cake.

Athleisure and gym wear brand Fabletics is also anticipated to open before summer 2026 at Tanger.

Tanger Outlets has also been involved in the community recently, giving out thousands of dollars in grants to local schools.