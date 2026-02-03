Local school districts receive $4.5k in grants from Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets announced the winners of its TangerKids Grant program on Jan. 27, which included programs from Northwest ISD, Lewisville ISD and Denton ISD.

“Tanger Fort Worth remains committed to helping students succeed across our community,” said Tanger Fort Worth Marketing Director Holly Conner. “By listening closely to local schools and educators, we’re able to support projects that respond to real, on-the-ground needs. TangerKids Grants help create inclusive, engaging learning environments and give students the resources they need to thrive – both in the classroom and beyond.”

The Northwest ISD Education Fund received $1,000 for its Fueling Futures: Snack Packs for Students program, which provides snack bags for teachers throughout the district to help students in their classes that might be struggling with food insecurity.

According to the organization’s website, the snack packs are one of the most requested items by teachers from the organization’s Free Resource Store.

However, they are the most costly and time consuming to prepare, so the grant from Tanger Outlets could help lift that burden a bit.

The snack packs include 20 individual grab-and-go snacks in a gallon size bag. Some snacks include a variety of crackers, pretzels, fruit snacks, applesauce pouches, granola bars, rice Krispy treats and chips.

Medlin Middle School, in Northwest ISD’s Byron Nelson High feeder pattern, was awarded a grant for $825 that will go toward special education field trips.

Hedrick Middle School, in Lewisville ISD’s Lewisville High feeder pattern, was awarded a $1,000 grant from TangerKids for a new community garden.

Denton ISD’s Wayne Stuart Ryan Elementary School was awarded $1,750 to go toward a bilingual library.

According to the district, the campus, which is in the Denton Guyer feeder pattern, already has an extensive dual-language program.

Denton ISD’s website calls the program a comprehensive, full-time instructional program that builds on students’ native Spanish language to teach academic content.

“Content is taught in both English and Spanish, starting in Pre-K,” said the district. “Instruction is guided by district standards to ensure age-appropriate, balanced bilingual education, allowing students to thrive academically in both languages.”

The extra funds for a bilingual library has the chance to elevate that experience for Ryan Elementary students.

In total, local schools received $4,575. A few other schools from neighboring North Texas districts also received some funds from this year’s TangerKids grants.

According to Tanger, the shopping center brand has contributed more than $3.9 million to school-focused initiatives since TangerKids was started nearly 30 years ago.

In 2025, Tanger said it donated more than $200,000 to fund 176 grants on behalf of 37 Tanger shopping centers. The funds will benefit schools and educational programs across the United States and Canada.

The annual program is eligible for public and private schools from Pre-K to grade 12. Applications were submitted from August 11 until Oct. 18 and numerous applicants were selected from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

To learn more about the program, visit the TangerKids website.