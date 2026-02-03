Rotary Roundup: Love Languages

Love is patient, love is kind. What does love mean to you?

Five year old Elaine said, “Love is when Mommy gives Daddy the best piece of chicken.” My husband says his feeling of love grows when he sees me on a riding lawn mower.

What about you? How do you show love? When do you feel loved?

In Dr. Gary Chapman’s 1995 book, “The Five Languages of Love,” he thinks each person has a primary and preferred way of giving and receiving love. He calls that a “love language.” According to the book, people will use the same love language in both the giving and the receiving modes and therein lies the problem.

If I walk into the house and see my husband vacuuming, I think that’s nice, not “he loves me.” I feel loved when I receive a gift or gesture that shows he truly understands me. My husband feels loved when I mow the yard. I don’t feel the love when he buys me a gift card in the check-out lane at Walmart. Over the past 54 years we still tend to give what we want. He vacuums and I buy gifts he doesn’t want.

The languages of love can be shown though words, time spent with someone, meaningful gifts, acts of service, and physical touch. These five modes of communication can be used with our local non-profits because they need our love to survive.

Love Thy Neighbor is a non-profit that works quietly behind the scenes helping the needy. They have partnered with other non-profits to expand their reach. Their market has grown to include a sister organization called Love Thy Baby. We love this organization. These words of affirmation are one type of love language.

Quality Time is another type of love language and can be seen in all the volunteers that work for Meals on Wheels. Without the help of these wonderful volunteers, many seniors would go hungry. Nothing says “I love you” like full, undivided attention given to the seniors as their meals are delivered.

Receiving gifts, the third love language, can be easy and fun. Non-profits need money to pay staff and overhead in addition to helping those in need. Our area has a fundraiser almost each week. Support them. Recently the United Way of Denton County hosted Dancing with the Stars and raised over $300,000. Many showed their love at that event by donating the gift of money.

Rise Against Hunger will be February 5 at the Global Sphere Center in Corinth. Denton Rotary Clubs have organized this event with help from the UNT Rotaract Club. Last year they packed over 14,000 meals in 3 hours. These Rotary Clubs showed their love by sending food to places in the world designated as “serious” or higher on the Global Hunger index. Acts of Service is the 4th love language.

Physical presence and accessibility are crucial for non-profits to be successful. Our organizations need volunteers and help. This 5th love language can be shown by shaking hands with volunteers or giving a hug to someone in need of comfort.

This Valentines Day show your love to the non-profits in our community because “love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Where to show your love in February 2026

Rise Against Hunger, Food Pack Event

February 5, 2026 – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Global Spheres Center

7801 S Interstate 35 East

Corinth, TX

Next to CoServ

Area clubs invite you to join them.

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407

Candy Wade, President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian on Highland Village Rd at 407

Leslie Thompson, President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott at 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips, President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café, 208 E. Main St., Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on FM 407

Sheldon Connell, President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson, President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

Vicki Byrd, President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca

Flag Program:

Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.