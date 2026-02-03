Denton-based support services agency expands low-cost counseling to Lewisville

A counseling office partnered with the City of Lewisville to offer services to uninsured and underinsured individuals and families in the area.

Denton-based Cumberland Youth & Family Services recently opened a satellite campus in Lewisville to expand its mission to make affordable, trauma-informed counseling services accessible across North Texas.

According to Cumberland, Denton County has one mental health provider for every 600 residents.

“Ideally, counties should have one provider for every 250 residents,” said Courtney Banatoski, CEO of Cumberland Youth & Family Services.

Cumberland will rent space from Lewisville First United Methodist at 907 W. Main Street, where the organization will have a private entrance in the back of the church.

The organization hopes another location will help achieve that goal.

“Since 2023, our Community Counseling Program has been working to meet the community need for quality mental health services across in our county,” said Banatoski. “This new location in Lewisville will increase access to providers and improve access in our county.”

According to a press release from Cumberland, the Lewisville satellite office offers a wide range of counseling services from a licensed counselor that sees individuals, families and children.

It is designed to meet the needs of individuals and families through services that are grounded in trauma-informed, evidence-based practices that clients receive care tailored to their experiences.

Cumberland said mental health care can be a challenge for many individuals and families because of the cost, travel and time commitment.

The organization developed a plan and partnered with the City of Lewisville to offer $5 therapy sessions for qualified uninsured and underinsured clients.

“Cumberland is very excited to offer this new program in partnership with the City of Lewisville,” said Lauren Titsworth, the clinical director at Cumberland Youth & Family Services. “As an agency, our goal has been to find ways to create access to care and reduce barriers when it comes to clinical services.”

Founded in 1904, Cumberland has been operating in Denton since 1932 to provide a safe place for the community to call home.

Cumberland also provides care to children in foster care, young adults aging out of foster care and single-parent households.

According to a press release, Cumberland provided 22,562 days of care and more than 2,000 counseling sessions.

“Our expansion into Lewisville marks a significant milestone in our mission to support mental wellness and transform lives,” said Christine Snow, the chief programs officer at Cumberland. “We look forward to building strong relationships within the community and providing a safe, supportive environment where individuals can heal and thrive. We hope this office will become a hub for guidance, growth and connection for residents across the city.”

For more information, visit the Cumberland Youth & Family Services website.