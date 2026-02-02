Flower Mound High School administrators outline policy ahead of possible student walkout

Hundreds of Texas public school students walked out of classes Friday as part of a national movement protesting immigration enforcement in the wake of the fatal shootings of two anti-ICE protesters in January by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The protests were coordinated as part of the “National Shutdown” movement nationwide, with listed endorsements from hundreds of groups including several in Texas like the North Texas Area Labor Federation and the Southeast Texas Impact Initiative.

Administrators at Flower Mound High School have notified families about a possible student walkout planned for Tuesday, Feb. 3, emphasizing that the event is not school-sponsored and warning that participation could result in disciplinary consequences.

In a message sent to families on Monday, campus leaders said they were aware of social media posts indicating the walkout is being organized by “members of the Flower Mound community to express concerns related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

School officials stressed that district employees are not involved in organizing or promoting the walkout and that district policy allows student expression only when it does not disrupt school operations. Administrators said they will work to ensure any student participation does not interfere with the school day.

“Our priority is to ensure learning is not disrupted and all students remain safe during the school day,” the message stated.

According to the notice, students who leave campus to participate in a walkout will not be allowed to return that day and will receive an unexcused absence under district policy. Administrators also said participation in activities that disrupt the school day could result in additional disciplinary consequences as outlined in the district’s student code of conduct.

School officials encouraged families to discuss appropriate ways for students to express their opinions without disrupting instruction and urged parents to contact the school directly if they become aware of potential walkouts or other campus concerns.

“The safety and well-being of every student and every staff member remains our highest priority,” the administrators wrote, adding that open communication with families helps prevent the spread of misinformation.

The message was signed by Chad Russell, principal of Flower Mound High School, and Jeff Brown, principal of Flower Mound Ninth Grade Campus.

LISD board member Dr. Sheila Taylor said in a social media post that students who leave campus to participate in a walkout will not be allowed to re-enter. “I think the important message is any walkout is not led, organized, orchestrated, sanctioned or supported by the District in any way,” she added.