Liberty Christian hires former Nebraska assistant coach to lead Warriors football team

Liberty Christian School named former Nebraska assistant coach Josh Martin as the school’s next head football coach on Monday evening.

Martin has more than 15 years of coaching experience and left the University of Nebraska, where he served as an assistant special teams coach, to lead the Warriors.

He was given high praise from his former employer.

“Josh Martin is an exceptional leader, coach and mentor who truly cares about young people,” said Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. “He doesn’t just demand excellence—he lives it, and it becomes the standard for everyone around him. Liberty Christian School has chosen the right leader and I have no doubt Josh will make the school, program and community better in every way.”

Since he joined Nebraska, Martin played a key role in elevating the Huskers’ special teams unit. In 2025, the program ranked ninth nationally in blocked punts, 10th in blocked kicks, 15th in punt returns and 13th in punt return defense, kick returns and kickoff return defense.

He also served as Nebraska’s tight end coach. Under him, the program produced its first tight end NFL draft pick since 2002.

“Josh Martin is an outstanding hire for Liberty Christian. He has spent his career building a comprehensive understanding of the game at both the high school and collegiate levels,” said Susan Elza, Nebraska’s assistant athletic director of football administration. “His leadership will elevate the entire program and he will have an immediate impact on the culture of the players and staff.”

Before joining Nebraska, Martin was a three-year offensive guard and tackle starter at Tarleton State University, where he earned his degree in exercise and sport studies.

He began his coaching career at Texas Tech University and has since coached at Tarleton State, Arizona State, SMU, Little Elm High School.

Liberty Christian is thrilled to announce Josh Martin as our next Head Football Coach! Coach Martin joins us from the University of Nebraska, bringing 15+ years of experience at both the collegiate and high school levels. Join us in welcoming Coach Martin to Liberty Christian! pic.twitter.com/lXkpHtEK4K — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 3, 2026

Martin will have big shoes to fill after Liberty Christian’s former head coach Jason Witten, who led the team to back-to-back TAPPS state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Witten announced in January he was leaving Liberty Christian to be the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma.

The former Cowboys legend is also up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

According to a press release from Liberty Christian, Martin will meet with players this week and then host a parent meeting tomorrow. All middle school and upper school families are welcome to attend.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Warrior Student Union.