Jason Witten leaving Liberty Christian for coaching job with Oklahoma

Jason Witten will not return to Liberty Christian School for the 2026 football season after he was announced as the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma on Thursday.

According to an NBC report, and multiple other sources, the former Dallas Cowboys tight accepted a coaching job with OU after spending five seasons with Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

“While we are saddened by his departure from Liberty Christian, we are deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves behind and excited for both our football program and the Witten family as they begin this next chapter,” said Liberty Christian School President Blair McCullough.

Since he was introduced as the school’s head coach in 2021, Witten led the Warriors to back-to-back TAPPS state championships in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, the Warriors were eliminated in the second round with a 49-34 loss to Prestonwood Christian.

Witten was being courted by a school in Nashville in 2022, but announced in 2023 he would stay in Argyle.

Overall, Liberty Christian boasted a 44-7 overall record over the past four seasons under Witten, which included district championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Witten was named TAPPS District Coach of the Year in each of those seasons and received TAPPS State Coach of the Year in 2023.

He was also recognized as Whataburger Coach of the Year and earned a nomination for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year in 2023.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment and passion Jason has shown our athletic program,” said Liberty Christian Athletic Director Randy Mayes. “In the last 60 months, he has turned this position into one of the most sought-after coaching opportunities in the state of Texas, public or private. Liberty will be forever thankful that we had a Christ-centered coach who put kids first and worked tirelessly to pour into the program and our community.”

McCullough said Witten and himself will work closely together to ensure his successor will be the right leader to build upon the standard of excellence set over the past five years.

“Five years ago, Coach Witten shared a vision to build a football program at Liberty Christian rooted in Christ-centered values and defined by excellence, leadership and community,” said McCullough. “Today, we celebrate the way Jason, Michelle and the entire Witten family brought that vision to life and exceeded it. Through their leadership and investment, Warrior spirit flourished and Friday nights remained an engaging, joyful experience for students, families and the broader community.”

Witten was also recently announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

With his dad accepting a position in Norman, Witten’s son, Cooper, is now expected to commit to OU to continue his athletic and academic career.

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ and @samspiegs have logged expert predictions for Oklahoma to land 2027 5-star LB Cooper Witten⭕️ He’s the son of new Sooners TEs coach Jason Witten. Intel: https://t.co/pZB5gZN2Ly https://t.co/CcEW0PJ54e pic.twitter.com/8bpR9yWJQN — Rivals (@Rivals) January 8, 2026

Cooper played all four years at Liberty Christian School.