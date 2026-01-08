Justin man arrested in Northlake after leading officers on high-speed pursuit

A high speed chase down I-35W ended in a wreck and the arrest of a Justin man by Northlake police Tuesday afternoon.

Northlake PD was dispatched at 4:11 p.m. to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding a red motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Izaiah Gonzales, continued southbound on I-35W and entered Northlake PD’s jurisdiction around 4:17 p.m., which is when officers first attempted to stop him.

According to police, Gonzales blew past officers near FM 407 at 100 mph and an officer began to follow in pursuit.

Gonzales continued to drive down the shoulder of I-35W at speeds upwards of 120 mph.

Around 4:20 p.m., Gonzales crashed his motorcycle after attempting to exit onto FM 1171 and losing control of the bike.

Gonzales was arrested by Northlake PD and booked into the Denton County Jail for Evading Arrest Detention with a Motor Vehicle.

According to officials, nobody involved in the situation sustained major injuries. Gonzales was transported to a local hospital to be cleared before being taken to jail.

He was released later Tuesday after posting $5,000 bond.