After the Exit: How one entrepreneur found purpose in mental health innovation

For Reese Ormand, the path to building a mental health clinic in North Texas did not begin as a business idea. It began after closing one chapter of his career and confronting the personal cost of another.

Born and raised in Denton, Ormand spent more than 20 years building, scaling, and ultimately selling an IT services firm. The work demanded long hours, constant pressure, and sustained growth. While the sale of the business marked a professional milestone, it was followed by a period of significant burnout that forced him to take a closer look at his own mental health.

Like many high-performing professionals, Ormand initially pursued traditional treatment options but found limited relief. It was not until he experienced ketamine-assisted therapy, first as a patient, that his perspective changed.

“That experience reshaped how I understood mental health,” Ormand says. “It was not just about managing symptoms. It was about restoring clarity, resilience, and the ability to move forward.”

That experience led him to NeuroGlow, where he later became deeply involved in shaping the clinic’s mission and care model. Today, NeuroGlow is a North Texas medical clinic focused on advanced, evidence-based treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and related mood disorders.

NeuroGlow provides IV ketamine therapy and FDA-approved Spravato® (esketamine) in a medically supervised setting and works closely with referring providers to support long-term patient outcomes. The clinic recently opened a flagship location in Fort Worth, located directly across from Medical City Alliance, serving patients throughout the DFW area.

For Ormand, building NeuroGlow in North Texas carries personal meaning.

“This community shaped who I am,” he says. “Being able to help people who are struggling, especially those who appear successful on the outside, feels like meaningful work.”

As awareness around innovative mental health treatments continues to grow, Ormand believes the future of care lies in thoughtful integration of science, compassion, and accessibility. It is a vision NeuroGlow is committed to bringing to life for patients across the region.

