Jason Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian

Cowboys legend Jason Witten has been named the new head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, the school announced Monday morning.

The future NFL Hall of Fame tight end announced his retirement from football last week, ending a 17-year career — 16 with the Dallas Cowboys — with the fourth-most receptions in NFL history. He will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Dallas Cowboy in March.

Witten, 38, replaces Steven Greek, who resigned in early January after three years as the LCS coach.

“Faith. Family. Football,” Witten said in a statement. “In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation.”

Witten is a long-time Liberty parent and has hosted many football camps at the school.

“I am very excited about Jason coming on board and joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff,” said Liberty Athletic Director Johnny Isom. “We have an extremely talented, hard working group of coaches and he will undoubtedly prove to be a wonderful addition. Jason has been a loyal parent in our community for a long time, so he already knows first-hand the excellence that Liberty brings to all areas of our school. Additionally, he is a man of deep faith with a background rooted in hard work and family; something I know our athletes will benefit from witnessing. The football program will be in great hands under his leadership and I cannot wait to see the impact that he will have on the lives of athletes.”

In addition to demonstrating leadership on the field, Witten has also been awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the Athletes in Action Bart Starr Award in recognition of his leadership in the community.

“Jason’s accomplishments as a pro athlete definitely set him apart, but his accomplishments as a leader at home and in the community make him an ideal mentor for all of our students, from our youngest to our Liberty Seniors,” said Liberty President Blair McCullough. “For the Liberty family, we know him as the dedicated husband and father, a man of Godly character, and a servant leader. Jason, Michelle, and their four children have been a part of our Liberty Christian family for more than 8 years, so when the Liberty community thinks about Jason Witten, we think of a Warrior.

“I am thrilled for our football team, coaches, student body, school community, and of course the Witten family. I am personally excited to see how the Lord uses Jason to help us advance the mission of Liberty Christian School.”