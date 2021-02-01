Northlake police: Woman, girl die in crash on I-35W, suspect flees

A woman and 5-year-old girl were killed and a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-35W in Northlake, and the man who allegedly caused the crash was arrested soon after he tried to flee the scene.

The Northlake Police Department responded to the report of a major crash in the northbound lanes of I-35W, between FM 1171 and FM 407, about 3:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from NPD.

A car headed north in the right lane struck another car that was in the left lane, causing it to hit the concrete barrier and roll several times, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the car with significant damage and the driver, a 59-year-old woman, and the little girl were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was extricated and transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. I-35W was closed for more than six hours.

The car that caused the crash was not on scene when police arrived, but several witnesses reported a description of the suspect vehicle and Northlake police were able to quickly locate it near Texas Motor Speedway.

The driver, 28-year-old Kendrick Demon Collins of Fort Worth, was arrested on three charges of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death or serious bodily injury. He is being held in Denton County Jail. Police are still investigating to determine if other charges will be filed.