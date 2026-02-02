Flower Mound nonprofit Winning The Fight names new executive director

Winning The Fight (WTF), a nonprofit based in Flower Mound, announced on Sunday that Paige Furin will be its next executive director.

Furin joined the organization in November 2024 and has overseen programs, partnerships and community outreach.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue the mission that Winning The Fight was built on,” she said. “This organization exists because education saves lives and addiction is a disease, not a moral failing. I’m committed to growing our impact while staying true to that foundation.”

According to a press release from WTF, Furin’s appointment reflects the confidence the Board of Directors has in Furin’s leadership and strategic vision.

Furin has more than seven years of personal recovery and professional experience in substance use treatment, education and advocacy.

WTF believes her lived experience and executive leadership will help the organization expand school-based prevention programming, overdose awareness and community training throughout Denton County.

“Paige has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to our mission, governance standards and operational success,” said Kathy Travis, the president of WTF’s Board of Directors. “She steps in wherever needed to support the organization and the Board. We are confident in her abilities and look forward to working with her in this new role.”

WTF was founded by Kathy O’Keefe, whose vision WTF said transformed personal loss into a community-wide mission of prevention, education and recovery support.

O’Keefe passed away December 2024 following a long fight with cancer. Since her passing, WTF has been committed to continuing her mission.

As executive director, Furin will focus on program expansion, sustainable funding, strategic partnerships and increased community engagement to ensure WTF remains a trusted leaser in prevention and recovery education throughout North Texas.

In November 2025, WTF was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation for its trauma-focused education program.