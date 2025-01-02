Thursday, January 2, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Winning The Fight founder dies

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Kathy O'Keefe, executive director of Winning The Fight

Kathy O’Keefe, a Flower Mound resident who started a nonprofit to fight drug addiction, died on Tuesday morning after sudden complications related to liver cancer.

She was 68.

“She passed peacefully with her son Kyle and myself by her side,” her husband Ben said in a statement shared by the nonprofit. “She was an incredible woman, wife, and mother and I will miss her greatly. I know there were so many people that she helped that will miss her as well.”

About 15 years ago, O’Keefe’s 18-year-old son Brett died of an accidental drug overdose. Soon after, O’Keefe formed the nonprofit Winning The Fight, providing drug education, support and resources to people struggling with addiction and their families. O’Keefe received the Flower Mound Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award in 2016, and she attended a White House Opioids Summit in 2018.

Winning The Fight wants to create a memorial filled with community members’ memories of O’Keefe.

“If you have photos of Kathy — whether they capture a smile, a shared laugh, or a special moment — please send them our way,” the nonprofit said in a social media post. “Your contributions will help us celebrate her incredible spirit and the impact she had on everyone around her.”

Photos can be emailed to [email protected] or texted to 214-435-1154.

Previous article
drybar coming to Shops at Highland Village
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.