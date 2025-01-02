Winning The Fight founder dies

Kathy O’Keefe, a Flower Mound resident who started a nonprofit to fight drug addiction, died on Tuesday morning after sudden complications related to liver cancer.

She was 68.

“She passed peacefully with her son Kyle and myself by her side,” her husband Ben said in a statement shared by the nonprofit. “She was an incredible woman, wife, and mother and I will miss her greatly. I know there were so many people that she helped that will miss her as well.”

About 15 years ago, O’Keefe’s 18-year-old son Brett died of an accidental drug overdose. Soon after, O’Keefe formed the nonprofit Winning The Fight, providing drug education, support and resources to people struggling with addiction and their families. O’Keefe received the Flower Mound Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award in 2016, and she attended a White House Opioids Summit in 2018.

Winning The Fight wants to create a memorial filled with community members’ memories of O’Keefe.

“If you have photos of Kathy — whether they capture a smile, a shared laugh, or a special moment — please send them our way,” the nonprofit said in a social media post. “Your contributions will help us celebrate her incredible spirit and the impact she had on everyone around her.”

Photos can be emailed to [email protected] or texted to 214-435-1154.