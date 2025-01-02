drybar coming to Shops at Highland Village

drybar, a California-based chain of hair salons specializing in blowouts, will open this year at The Shops at Highland Village.

A blowout is the blow-drying of hair after wash, plus styling, according to the drybar website. Founder Alli Webb, a longtime professional stylist, came up with the idea because she kept finding herself overpaying for blowouts at traditional salons.

drybar was named one of the top “100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine and New York Magazine’s Boom Brands of 2013. The company also sells a variety of hair products and tools specifically designed for blowouts.

According to a recent construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the vacant space between Great American Cookies and Body20 will be renovated for the new drybar location, expected to be completed this summer.