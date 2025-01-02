Hwy 114 traffic switch coming

A major traffic switch will be made soon on Hwy 114 in Northlake.

Amid the ongoing Texas Department of Transportation construction project, eastbound traffic will be detoured to the new Hwy 114 roadway at Chadwick Parkway to just before Litsey Road, according to a statement from the town of Northlake. The right eastbound lane will continue on the old 114 roadway for access to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Cleveland Gibbs Road.

No exact date for the change has been announced yet, but it is expected to take place this month.