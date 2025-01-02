Steve Bannon named keynote speaker at Denton County Republicans Dinner

The Denton County Republican Party recently announced that Steve Bannon, former executive chairman of Breitbart News and chief strategist to President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s 41st Annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport Hotel.

“The Lincoln Reagan Dinner is the premier annual event for the Denton County Republican Party, bringing together local leaders, activists, and supporters to celebrate conservative values and promote the principles of liberty, limited government, and individual responsibility,” the group said in a statement. “This year’s dinner promises to be an unforgettable evening, featuring a powerful address by one of the most influential voices in modern American politics.

“Bannon’s extensive experience and thought-provoking insights make him an ideal speaker to inspire and inform attendees at this landmark event … Do not miss this extraordinary opportunity to hear from one of the most compelling figures in modern political history.”

Bannon recently completed a four-month sentence for two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to the Associated Press. Bannon called himself a “political prisoner” following his release from federal prison. He also currently faces criminal charges in New York for money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to soliciting donations to build a wall on the southern U.S. border. That trial has been delayed until February.

Tickets for the Lincoln Reagan Dinner are available for purchase. Proceeds will support the Denton County Republican Party’s “ongoing efforts to elect conservative leaders and uphold the values that make Texas and America exceptional.”

For more information, go to www.dentoncountyrepublicanpartylincolnreagandinner.com.

Bannon isn’t the only member of Trump’s circle to speak in Denton County this winter. Lara Trump, wife of Donald’s son Eric, will headline the Denton County Republican Lincoln Cabinet PAC gala on Feb. 1.