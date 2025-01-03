Mediterranean restaurant to replace Northlake bakery

A Mediterranean restaurant is expected to open this month in the old Vanellie’s Bake Shop in Northlake.

The European-inspired bakery opened in early 2024 in Northlake Commons, but ownership decided to close it right before Christmas and transition to a new eatery, Gyro & Grill.

“There is a sense of sadness in saying goodbye to the bakery however, we are also excited for this new chapter,” the owners, Sonila and Biko Begaj, said in a statement on social media. “Gyro & Grill will bring fresh, flavorful Mediterranean cuisine to the Argyle/Northlake area. We are very grateful for your kindness and support throughout this journey.”

The owners said they enjoyed baking, but financial challenges pushed them to “return to our roots in the restaurant industry.” Begaj has opened several restaurants in the area in recent years, including Eggspress Cafe in Highland Village, Golden Egg in Bartonville, Egg House Cafe in Denton and Luigi’s Italian Restaurant in Fort Worth.