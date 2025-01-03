Friday, January 3, 2025
New law eliminates vehicle safety inspections; emissions tests remain

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

Changes to the state’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program – which eliminate most vehicle safety inspections – began on Wednesday, but southern Denton County residents will still need to get annual emissions tests before renewing their vehicle registration.

House Bill 3297, passed by the 88th Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023, abolished the Vehicle Safety Inspection Program for non-commercial vehicles, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. All non-commercial vehicles in the state will still be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. The inspection program replacement fee will be paid at the time you register your vehicle with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Texans whose vehicles are registered in major metropolitan areas, including Denton County, will still be required to have emissions tests.

All commercial vehicles in all counties will still be required to obtain a passing vehicle safety inspection. Because they will still need to pay for a safety inspection, commercial vehicles will be exempt from the inspection program replacement fee.

All vehicles will still need to be registered with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Even though vehicle safety inspections are being eliminated for most vehicles, the department reminds Texans to regularly service their vehicles to keep themselves and other motorists safe on the road,” the DPS said in a statement. “Regular maintenance ensures the proper operation of your vehicle’s headlights, taillights, horn, mirrors, windshield wipers, tires and other critical functions. Driving a vehicle without many of these properly working safety features is against the law and puts everyone at risk.”

Mediterranean restaurant to replace Northlake bakery
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

