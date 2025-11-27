Flower Mound nonprofit earns $5,000 grant from Texas Bar Foundation

Winning The Fight, a nonprofit organization based in Flower Mound, was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation for its trauma-focused education program.

The Ripple Effect, the nonprofit’s pilot program, provides trauma-informed support and education for teens, young adults and their parents or guardians as they navigate substance use and mental health challenges.

“We’re beyond grateful to share that we have been awarded a $5,000 grant from The Texas Bar Foundation,” said the organization in a statement. “This grant helps us keep doing what we do best… creating real, safe spaces where families can learn, heal and grow together.”

According to a press release from Winning The Fight, The Ripple Effect program includes two interconnected support groups.

The first is The Exchange, which provides support for teens and young adults.

The other is The Shift, which helps guide parents, caregivers or legal guardians through the process.

According to the Texas Bar Foundation’s website, the program could help keep kids and teens out of the justice system.

The organization said The Ripple Effect program will “equip teens and parents with tools to prevent or mitigate substance use, support mental health and reduce justice system involvement.”

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants to law-related programs.

The organization is supported by members of the State Bar of Texas and is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.