Argyle duo chases state gold

Last season, Argyle wrestlers Tobias Gilman and Dominik Artman came within reach of a state championship.

In 2026, both young men want to complete the task.

Gilman, who wrestled at 106 last season, finished as District Champion, took third place at region, and placed fifth at State with a 47-6 overall record.

Artman wrestled at 126 pounds, also finishing third at region and top eight in state with an overall record of 42-5.

Coach Robert Morse said he was impressed with his junior wrestlers’ efforts in 2024-25 and believes they have emerged as legitimate state champion contenders.

“Both Dominik and Tobias had great seasons last year,” Morse said. “They developed into the wrestlers to beat at most tournaments.”

And while each wrestler impresses Morse for different reasons, it’s the qualities they share that makes them both a joy to coach.

“Their work ethic on the mat is great,” Morse said. “They love to learn and drill techniques. Both have a true passion for the sport. The extra time they spend mastering and drilling techniques outside of practice is impressive. Both wrestlers are very likable young men. They are maturing every day in all facets of their lives, not just wrestling.”

Gilman and Artman are close as wrestling partners and good friends off the mat, and Gilman said that while he is confident heading into the 2025-26 season, he is facing some of the toughest competition he has ever been up against.

“On the mat, patience has been my hardest skill to master,” Gilman said. “I’ve had to learn to slow down, trust my training, and wait for the right opportunities instead of forcing them.”

“Off the mat, balancing school and work has been a challenge,” Gilman said, who added it takes thoughtful planning and time management to make it work.

Gilman, 18, who spends his free time teaching jiujitsu and creating social media content, said his proudest moment as a wrestler was pinning the No. 1 seed and a senior his sophomore year, even though he was unseeded and wrestling 10 pounds under weight.

“That match proved to me that I belonged,” Gilman said. “Off the mat, coaching jiujitsu for kids like Elijah, Lucas, Anya, and Noah has been my most fulfilling accomplishment. Seeing them grow and succeed makes me proud in a different but equally powerful way.”

Vito Arujau is Gilman’s favorite athlete, and his hobbies include traveling, art and anything outdoors.

The Argyle senior will be competing in the 120-pound weight class this season and credits his sport with helping to give him an identity.

“Without wrestling, I would be nobody,” Gilman said. “Wrestling keeps me out of trouble, gives me purpose, and provides me with a mountain to climb every single day. It’s taught me discipline, resilience, and how to push through adversity — lessons that carry over into every part of my life.”

Regarding his teammate, Gilman said that Artman exemplifies the tenacity and perseverance required to be successful on the mat.

“The first things that come to mind are his resilience and grit,” Gilman said. “No matter how beat up or injured he is, he always finds a way to compete. He’s more than just a teammate — he’s a brother to me, and our friendship is something I value deeply.”

For Artman, who will be competing at 138 pounds this season, the feeling is mutual.

“Tobias is an outstanding wrestler and he impresses me with his offense and his scrambling ability,” Artman said. “He has fearless and relentless attacks that catch me and any of his opponents off guard. He also is not one to quit; not often have I seen him quit when he is losing a match.”

Artman, 17, has struggled with multiple knee injuries throughout his career, and said he just has to “push through and overcome the tremendous pain.”

The Argyle wrestler added that he has had to train his mind over the course of his high school career to be confident in his ability, and said the sport has improved his way of thinking.

“When things get hard in life, I know that I can handle it,” Artman said. “I have endured so much pain and sacrifice, and it really shows in my work ethic in any endeavor of my life.”

Artman likes to play basketball, football, watch movies, and play video games in his free time and said his favorite moments on the mat come when he is paired with an equally skilled opponent.

“When a match is very close and both wrestlers are very talented, the winner is very rewarded,” Artman said.

As wrestling season gets underway, Artman is confident about his and Gilman’s chances.

“I feel like Tobias and I are both wrestling at a high level and I know especially I feel very different coming into my senior year,” Artman said. “I have been thinking less, and I am just wanting to have fun.”

But his objective “has always been to be a state champion,” and Morse believes that is within grasp for both young men.

“My goal and theirs is to be at the top of the state podium this year,” Morse said. “Both of them have been to state multiple times and know what it takes to reach this goal.”