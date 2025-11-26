Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Man arrested in convenience store robberies in Bartonville and Corinth

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
A man was arrested Friday in connection with armed robberies at two 7-Eleven convenience stores in Bartonville and Corinth, police said.

18-year-old Ajak Deng was arrested for robbing two convenience stores. (Photo courtesy of Corinth PD)

Ajak Deng, 18, faces aggravated robbery charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from a 7-Eleven in Corinth on Nov. 19 and another in Bartonville early Friday morning.

Officials said Deng entered the Bartonville store on FM 407 next to Marty B’s around 2:56 a.m. wearing a face covering, hoodie, black pants, rubber gloves and carrying a bag. The clerk retreated to a back office and was not injured.

Corinth police reported a similar sequence of events during the Nov. 19 robbery.

Investigators from both departments used Flock Safety license plate recognition cameras to identify and track the suspect’s vehicle as it traveled to and from each store.

Additional evidence collected at the Bartonville scene further linked Deng to the crimes, police said. He was later taken into custody in Dallas.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

