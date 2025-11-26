Wednesday, November 26, 2025
A pair of local high schools will have cheerleaders in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Micah Pearce
Byron Nelson High School's cheerleaders will make up 42 of the cheerleaders in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD)

Cheerleaders from Marcus High School and Byron Nelson High School will be featured in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The two squads will be performing as part of the Spirit of America Cheer performance group.

According to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade website, the Spirit of America performance will be a “Justin Bieber Medley.”

Marcus High’s cheerleaders have been in New York City the past few days, visiting Broadway and rehearsing for the parade.

The Marauder cheer squad returns to the parade after performing alongside Flower Mound High School in 2022.

Marcus’s dance team, the Marquettes, also performed in the parade in 2023.

Northwest ISD announced Wednesday morning a squad from Bryon Nelson will be featured in the iconic Thanksgiving Day event.

According to the district, the Bobcats will have the highest number of cheerleaders performing with 42.

The 99th rendition of the historic parade will begin at 7:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.

In 2024, Flower Mound High School’s marching band was selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

