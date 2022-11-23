Marcus, Flower Mound cheerleaders to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

When you’re watching the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, keep an eye out for cheerleaders from Marcus and Flower Mound high schools, making their debut in the classic Thanksgiving tradition.

About six months ago, Flower Mound Jaguar cheerleaders found out they were invited to participate in the parade thanks to their performances last year, including making it to the UIL state finals and the semifinals at nationals. More recently, a group of cheerleaders at Marcus found out they were also heading to New York City for the parade.

Marcus’ new cheer coach, Jenna Wilkins, said she has worked and choreographed with Spirit of America Cheer and their Thanksgiving parade performances for years, and she was able to take a group of 12 cheerleaders from Marcus this year.

“Starting this year, the Marcus High School cheerleaders will be traveling with me yearly to New York, to dance, stunt and cheer in the iconic parade,” Wilkins said. “I’m so excited to share the magic of this parade with Marcus High School cheer, and getting to always have representation from Flower Mound in New York City.”

Wilkins and FMHS cheer coach Alyse Tritton said their students were getting lots of opportunities in the big city, including FMHS taking in a Broadway show and Marcus appearing on FOX News. They’ve been busy with practices and rehearsals this week, excited to be able to take part in the holiday tradition that many people, old and young alike, have grown up watching.

“The girls were extremely excited they had the opportunity to experience the parade, and the city, especially during the holiday season,” Wilkins said. “It was last minute, kind of scary. They had to adjust and trust the process and me as their new coach, but we’re having a great time.”

Look for the Marcus and Flower Mound cheerleaders with the Spirit of America cheerleaders, who will be in front of the Spirit of America float with Miss America during Thursday’s parade.